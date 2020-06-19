Amenities

8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 Available 07/01/20 2 bed/2 bath + DEN Condo in popular Osprey Cove - Available 7/1 - No Pets - POPULAR OSPREY COVE 2/2 + DEN CONDO - Prime Location in the heart of Estero.



2 bed, 2 bath + DEN Condo. Enjoy a spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet! Storage closet, washer/dryer, all appliances and covered parking space also included.

Osprey Cove offers many great amenities including gated entry, resort style heated pool and spa, clubhouse with fitness center, social room, and more!



Great location near US-41 right off Estero Parkway. Surrounding area includes FGCU, Coconut Point Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, Airport, numerous restaurants, and more!



Rent INCLUDES basic cable and water!



Available 7/1/2020



Lease Terms:

ANNUAL LEASE

$1350.00 per month

$1350.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 per person application/background to Realty Group. Can apply online at: rgrents.com



HOA FEES:

$150.00 Application Fee to Compass Group

$55.00 Waste Removal Fee

*Move in is determined by the time HOA approval is received regardless of all other projected move in dates.



PETS:

No pets per HOA rules and regulations



*Pictures in ad display a similar unit in the community. Not the available unit.

*The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.



(RLNE5743995)