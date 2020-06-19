All apartments in Estero
Location

8550 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL 33967

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 Available 07/01/20 2 bed/2 bath + DEN Condo in popular Osprey Cove - Available 7/1 - No Pets - POPULAR OSPREY COVE 2/2 + DEN CONDO - Prime Location in the heart of Estero.

2 bed, 2 bath + DEN Condo. Enjoy a spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet! Storage closet, washer/dryer, all appliances and covered parking space also included.
Osprey Cove offers many great amenities including gated entry, resort style heated pool and spa, clubhouse with fitness center, social room, and more!

Great location near US-41 right off Estero Parkway. Surrounding area includes FGCU, Coconut Point Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, Airport, numerous restaurants, and more!

Rent INCLUDES basic cable and water!

Available 7/1/2020

Lease Terms:
ANNUAL LEASE
$1350.00 per month
$1350.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 per person application/background to Realty Group. Can apply online at: rgrents.com

HOA FEES:
$150.00 Application Fee to Compass Group
$55.00 Waste Removal Fee
*Move in is determined by the time HOA approval is received regardless of all other projected move in dates.

PETS:
No pets per HOA rules and regulations

*Pictures in ad display a similar unit in the community. Not the available unit.
*The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have any available units?
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estero, FL.
What amenities does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have?
Some of 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 offer parking?
Yes, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 does offer parking.
Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 has a pool.
Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 does not have units with air conditioning.

