8500 Violeta ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

8500 Violeta ST

8500 Violeta Street · (844) 736-8239
Location

8500 Violeta Street, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful condo in Mirasol at Coconut Point! Enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car, 1440 sf. The community in classic Mediterranean style, resort-style pool with rock waterfall, outdoor pavilion, heated spa, fitness salon, gated community and in the best shopping and entertaining center. This bright and very open plan offers 42-inch kitchen cabinets with crown molding, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package, tile throughout except bedrooms and more. Walk to the Coconut Point Mall, 12 minutes to the airport and 9 miles to the beach. This gated community has it all! Come to Mirasol at Coconut Point .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Violeta ST have any available units?
8500 Violeta ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8500 Violeta ST have?
Some of 8500 Violeta ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Violeta ST currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Violeta ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Violeta ST pet-friendly?
No, 8500 Violeta ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 8500 Violeta ST offer parking?
No, 8500 Violeta ST does not offer parking.
Does 8500 Violeta ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Violeta ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Violeta ST have a pool?
Yes, 8500 Violeta ST has a pool.
Does 8500 Violeta ST have accessible units?
No, 8500 Violeta ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Violeta ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 Violeta ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 Violeta ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 Violeta ST does not have units with air conditioning.
