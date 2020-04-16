8500 Violeta ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Beautiful condo in Mirasol at Coconut Point! Enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car, 1440 sf. The community in classic Mediterranean style, resort-style pool with rock waterfall, outdoor pavilion, heated spa, fitness salon, gated community and in the best shopping and entertaining center. This bright and very open plan offers 42-inch kitchen cabinets with crown molding, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance package, tile throughout except bedrooms and more. Walk to the Coconut Point Mall, 12 minutes to the airport and 9 miles to the beach. This gated community has it all! Come to Mirasol at Coconut Point .