3792 Costa Maya WAY

Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The kitchen has solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your favorite movie on your big screen tv in your large living room. This condo is perfect for the growing family or someone that has relocated to our beautiful city. Terra Vista is in a great location, close to top-rated schools and all the shopping and dining you would like to do. Including the Southwest Florida International Airport.