Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

3792 Costa Maya WAY

3792 Costa Maya Way · (239) 233-4060
Location

3792 Costa Maya Way, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The kitchen has solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your favorite movie on your big screen tv in your large living room. This condo is perfect for the growing family or someone that has relocated to our beautiful city. Terra Vista is in a great location, close to top-rated schools and all the shopping and dining you would like to do. Including the Southwest Florida International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY have any available units?
3792 Costa Maya WAY has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3792 Costa Maya WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3792 Costa Maya WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3792 Costa Maya WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3792 Costa Maya WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3792 Costa Maya WAY does offer parking.
Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3792 Costa Maya WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY have a pool?
No, 3792 Costa Maya WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY have accessible units?
No, 3792 Costa Maya WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3792 Costa Maya WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3792 Costa Maya WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3792 Costa Maya WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
