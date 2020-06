Amenities

recently renovated gym pool bocce court clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool media room

SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis. This condo is in a gated community, has access to community facilities with many amenities; Bocce Court, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Exercise Room and Pickle ball. Located just across the street is Coconut Pointe, which boasts of fine dining, shopping, movie theaters, and more! Call today for more details!