23830 Marbella Bay RD

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court carport parking pool hot tub sauna

This community has much to offer! The condo itself is a 1st floor 2 bedroom plus den with carport parking available. Amenities include; Lagoon Pool & Spa with 2500 sq. ft. Freeform pool, rock waterfall,whirlpool spa, 14,200 sq. ft. sun deck, dry sauna & cold plunge, and chickee bar. The Boathouse with trademark lighthouse, viewing deck and docks with paddle boats, canoes and fishing boats. Two regulation Bocce Courts, Three additional cabana pools, 3 miles of walking path and 10 acres of "Old Florida" nature park and so much more!

Minutes to the Bonita Beaches by car. Close to Lovers Key Beach and State Park. 2 miles to Estero River and Koreshan Park. 1 mile to marinas and boat launches. 4 miles of 5 shopping centers. Public and semi-private golf courses close! Casual and fine dining restaurants within minutes. Access to both the Artis and Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts. Only 15 minutes to Southwest Florida International Airport.