23830 Marbella Bay RD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

23830 Marbella Bay RD

23830 Marbella Bay Road · (239) 273-3832
Location

23830 Marbella Bay Road, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
bocce court
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
This community has much to offer! The condo itself is a 1st floor 2 bedroom plus den with carport parking available. Amenities include; Lagoon Pool & Spa with 2500 sq. ft. Freeform pool, rock waterfall,whirlpool spa, 14,200 sq. ft. sun deck, dry sauna & cold plunge, and chickee bar. The Boathouse with trademark lighthouse, viewing deck and docks with paddle boats, canoes and fishing boats. Two regulation Bocce Courts, Three additional cabana pools, 3 miles of walking path and 10 acres of "Old Florida" nature park and so much more!
Minutes to the Bonita Beaches by car. Close to Lovers Key Beach and State Park. 2 miles to Estero River and Koreshan Park. 1 mile to marinas and boat launches. 4 miles of 5 shopping centers. Public and semi-private golf courses close! Casual and fine dining restaurants within minutes. Access to both the Artis and Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts. Only 15 minutes to Southwest Florida International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have any available units?
23830 Marbella Bay RD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have?
Some of 23830 Marbella Bay RD's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23830 Marbella Bay RD currently offering any rent specials?
23830 Marbella Bay RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23830 Marbella Bay RD pet-friendly?
No, 23830 Marbella Bay RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD offer parking?
Yes, 23830 Marbella Bay RD does offer parking.
Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23830 Marbella Bay RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have a pool?
Yes, 23830 Marbella Bay RD has a pool.
Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have accessible units?
No, 23830 Marbella Bay RD does not have accessible units.
Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 23830 Marbella Bay RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23830 Marbella Bay RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23830 Marbella Bay RD does not have units with air conditioning.
