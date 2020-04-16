All apartments in Estero
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:43 PM

23750 Via Trevi WAY

23750 Via Trevi Way · (239) 498-7600
Location

23750 Via Trevi Way, Estero, FL 34134
Sorrento

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
guest suite
Spectacular panoramic views to the East and West! Start your morning with sunshine glistening off the water, while in the evenings, wind down with a picture perfect sunset over Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Private vestibule with secured elevator leads to the open floor plan, offering luxury living at it's finest with the interior designed by Janet Biloti which was featured in Florida Design Magazine. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, built-in panel appliances matching the cabinetry with accent under-mount lighting. Unit offers, many upgrades throughout, built-in speakers, 2-tiled terraces, exquisite custom built-ins, throughout. Gorgeous custom floors boast 24" marble on diagonal, carpeting in the master bedroom and warm hardwood in the den. Tray ceilings and crown molding are used throughout, with accent up-lighting to enhance the rooms. The master suite has access to the rear terrace and luxurious private bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities all encased in marble tile.The guest suite, an inviting retreat off the front balcony, has its own bath. The list of amenities in the Treviso tower are comparable to any resort destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have any available units?
23750 Via Trevi WAY has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have?
Some of 23750 Via Trevi WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23750 Via Trevi WAY currently offering any rent specials?
23750 Via Trevi WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23750 Via Trevi WAY pet-friendly?
No, 23750 Via Trevi WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY offer parking?
No, 23750 Via Trevi WAY does not offer parking.
Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23750 Via Trevi WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have a pool?
No, 23750 Via Trevi WAY does not have a pool.
Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have accessible units?
No, 23750 Via Trevi WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23750 Via Trevi WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 23750 Via Trevi WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 23750 Via Trevi WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
