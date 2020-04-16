23750 Via Trevi WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator guest suite

Spectacular panoramic views to the East and West! Start your morning with sunshine glistening off the water, while in the evenings, wind down with a picture perfect sunset over Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Private vestibule with secured elevator leads to the open floor plan, offering luxury living at it's finest with the interior designed by Janet Biloti which was featured in Florida Design Magazine. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, built-in panel appliances matching the cabinetry with accent under-mount lighting. Unit offers, many upgrades throughout, built-in speakers, 2-tiled terraces, exquisite custom built-ins, throughout. Gorgeous custom floors boast 24" marble on diagonal, carpeting in the master bedroom and warm hardwood in the den. Tray ceilings and crown molding are used throughout, with accent up-lighting to enhance the rooms. The master suite has access to the rear terrace and luxurious private bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities all encased in marble tile.The guest suite, an inviting retreat off the front balcony, has its own bath. The list of amenities in the Treviso tower are comparable to any resort destination.