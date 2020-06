Amenities

Beautiful updated condo in the much desired community of The Tides at Pelican Landing! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile floors, and new windows are some of the upgrades you can enjoy in this condo. The Tides is located across the road from coconut point mall and all the fine dining and shopping that that entails. A short drive North and you have the Southwest Florida International Airport, A short drive South and you have the white sand beaches of Bonita Springs!