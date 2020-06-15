All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

23640 Walden Center DR

23640 Walden Center Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping. Very spacious and open living area has wood-like flooring throughout for easy and worry free maintenance. Unit is nicely decorated ready for you to move in. Relax and enjoy the sun at the community pool just steps away from the condo. Assigned parking space, large resort style community pool with clubhouse, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. All that located in Bonita Springs/Estero near coconut point mall, shopping, I-75 and beautiful gulf beaches. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23640 Walden Center DR have any available units?
23640 Walden Center DR has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23640 Walden Center DR have?
Some of 23640 Walden Center DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23640 Walden Center DR currently offering any rent specials?
23640 Walden Center DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23640 Walden Center DR pet-friendly?
No, 23640 Walden Center DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23640 Walden Center DR offer parking?
Yes, 23640 Walden Center DR does offer parking.
Does 23640 Walden Center DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23640 Walden Center DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23640 Walden Center DR have a pool?
Yes, 23640 Walden Center DR has a pool.
Does 23640 Walden Center DR have accessible units?
No, 23640 Walden Center DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23640 Walden Center DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23640 Walden Center DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 23640 Walden Center DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23640 Walden Center DR does not have units with air conditioning.
