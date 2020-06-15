23640 Walden Center DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping. Very spacious and open living area has wood-like flooring throughout for easy and worry free maintenance. Unit is nicely decorated ready for you to move in. Relax and enjoy the sun at the community pool just steps away from the condo. Assigned parking space, large resort style community pool with clubhouse, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. All that located in Bonita Springs/Estero near coconut point mall, shopping, I-75 and beautiful gulf beaches. Pets are not allowed.