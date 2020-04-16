23580 Alamanda DR

Amenities

Meticulously maintained 2 bedrooms plus Den, 2 bathrooms condo with garage. First floor light and bright residence fashionably furnished with tranquil landscape views features wonderful open floor plan. Equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile everywhere but the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet, soaking tub and walk in shower in master bathroom, guest room has a double bed, the den with sleeper sofa and flat screen TVs in the living room and den. The clubhouse is the hub of the community where residents gather for community events. Amenities include a heated resort-style pool with a cascading waterfall, separate covered spa, outdoor entertainment pavilion, exercise room & billiards. Located closet to dining, shopping and entertainment, Mirasol offers easy access to US 41/Tamiami Trl and I-75. Quick access to Naples, the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) or the sandy white beaches of the Gulf of Mexico all within 20 minutes!