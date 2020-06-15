All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:03 AM

23021 Rosedale DR

23021 Rosedale Drive · (239) 910-0304
Location

23021 Rosedale Drive, Estero, FL 34135
Shadow Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Come live the lifestyle at Shadow Wood at the Brooks in this newly painted and turnkey furnished condo on the golf course with amazing lake views. New appliances, a new water heater, granite and modern furniture await as you sit on your lanai nightly and enjoy gorgeous sunsets in SW Florida. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, carpet, wood and tile, and plenty of room for guest parking in this very conveniently located condo near the Shadow Wood Coconut Rd entry. It's clean, and comfortable with all the shopping, beaches and restaurants anyone could ask for. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23021 Rosedale DR have any available units?
23021 Rosedale DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23021 Rosedale DR have?
Some of 23021 Rosedale DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23021 Rosedale DR currently offering any rent specials?
23021 Rosedale DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23021 Rosedale DR pet-friendly?
No, 23021 Rosedale DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23021 Rosedale DR offer parking?
Yes, 23021 Rosedale DR does offer parking.
Does 23021 Rosedale DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23021 Rosedale DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23021 Rosedale DR have a pool?
No, 23021 Rosedale DR does not have a pool.
Does 23021 Rosedale DR have accessible units?
No, 23021 Rosedale DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23021 Rosedale DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23021 Rosedale DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 23021 Rosedale DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23021 Rosedale DR does not have units with air conditioning.
