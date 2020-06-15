All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

22324 Punta Del Capo CT

22324 Punta Del Capo Ct · (239) 273-3832
Location

22324 Punta Del Capo Ct, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2276 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Annual Rental in Estero. $3500 a month! Gorgeous 2nd floor condo is so sunny and bright! Rapallo is a Mediterranean-style RESORT COMMUNITY with amazing amenities: lagoon pools with rock grotto waterfalls, spa, screened JR Olympic lap pool, clubhouse with catering kitchen, library, fitness center with a full-time fitness director, 5 har tru tennis courts, full-time tennis pro, Arts & Learning Center, full-time activity director, bocce ball, fishing piers, biking and jogging paths, just a walk away from Coconut Point Mall and twelve miles to the airport. Basic cable, water/sewer and trash removal included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have any available units?
22324 Punta Del Capo CT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have?
Some of 22324 Punta Del Capo CT's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22324 Punta Del Capo CT currently offering any rent specials?
22324 Punta Del Capo CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22324 Punta Del Capo CT pet-friendly?
No, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT offer parking?
No, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT does not offer parking.
Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have a pool?
Yes, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT has a pool.
Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have accessible units?
No, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 22324 Punta Del Capo CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 22324 Punta Del Capo CT does not have units with air conditioning.
