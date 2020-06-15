22324 Punta Del Capo CT

Amenities
Annual Rental in Estero. $3500 a month! Gorgeous 2nd floor condo is so sunny and bright! Rapallo is a Mediterranean-style RESORT COMMUNITY with amazing amenities: lagoon pools with rock grotto waterfalls, spa, screened JR Olympic lap pool, clubhouse with catering kitchen, library, fitness center with a full-time fitness director, 5 har tru tennis courts, full-time tennis pro, Arts & Learning Center, full-time activity director, bocce ball, fishing piers, biking and jogging paths, just a walk away from Coconut Point Mall and twelve miles to the airport. Basic cable, water/sewer and trash removal included.