21552 Baccarat LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage bocce court ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL SEPTEMBER 31, 2020! Meadows Of Estero is a neighborhood in Estero, Florida. Meadows Of Estero features large carriage homes that are in a prime location. This is a well-established community was built in 2005, and construction was completed in 2007.Beautiful spacious first floor turnkey unit available as an annual rental. Generously furnished, well cared for 3 bedroom unit with over 1900+ sq feet. This western exposure BEAUTY CAN BE VIEWED WITHIN THREE HOURS OF YOUR REQUEST. Two car garage and loads of living area. This sought after community is minutes from Coconut Point Mall, 10 minutes from the airport and Gulf Coast Town Center, 15 minutes to the beach, and I75 is 5 minutes away. Meadows of Estero is a gated community of 262 coach homes located in beautiful Estero. This 50-acre community features an understated Mediterranean-inspired architecture coupled with vistas of sparkling lakes and nature preserves.