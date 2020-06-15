All apartments in Estero
Estero, FL
21552 Baccarat LN
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

21552 Baccarat LN

21552 Baccarat Lane · (239) 910-3501
Estero
Location

21552 Baccarat Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL SEPTEMBER 31, 2020! Meadows Of Estero is a neighborhood in Estero, Florida. Meadows Of Estero features large carriage homes that are in a prime location. This is a well-established community was built in 2005, and construction was completed in 2007.Beautiful spacious first floor turnkey unit available as an annual rental. Generously furnished, well cared for 3 bedroom unit with over 1900+ sq feet. This western exposure BEAUTY CAN BE VIEWED WITHIN THREE HOURS OF YOUR REQUEST. Two car garage and loads of living area. This sought after community is minutes from Coconut Point Mall, 10 minutes from the airport and Gulf Coast Town Center, 15 minutes to the beach, and I75 is 5 minutes away. Meadows of Estero is a gated community of 262 coach homes located in beautiful Estero. This 50-acre community features an understated Mediterranean-inspired architecture coupled with vistas of sparkling lakes and nature preserves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21552 Baccarat LN have any available units?
21552 Baccarat LN has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21552 Baccarat LN have?
Some of 21552 Baccarat LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21552 Baccarat LN currently offering any rent specials?
21552 Baccarat LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21552 Baccarat LN pet-friendly?
No, 21552 Baccarat LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21552 Baccarat LN offer parking?
Yes, 21552 Baccarat LN does offer parking.
Does 21552 Baccarat LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21552 Baccarat LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21552 Baccarat LN have a pool?
No, 21552 Baccarat LN does not have a pool.
Does 21552 Baccarat LN have accessible units?
No, 21552 Baccarat LN does not have accessible units.
Does 21552 Baccarat LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21552 Baccarat LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 21552 Baccarat LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21552 Baccarat LN does not have units with air conditioning.
