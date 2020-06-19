All apartments in Estero
21400 Velino LN

21400 Velino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21400 Velino Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Must see 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home for rent in Bella Terra. This home features an open floor plan Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Upgraded Kitchen with wood cabinets. Sparkling private pool overlooking community pond. Trash collection, lawn service, and pool service included with rent.

The Bella Terra community features a 7000 sq ft Club House, start of the art Finess Center, resort style pool with spa and waterfall, aerobics studio with fitness director (charges may apply), tennis court, bocci ball court, inline skate park, beach volley ball and basketball courts, and a tot lot.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21400 Velino LN have any available units?
21400 Velino LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estero, FL.
What amenities does 21400 Velino LN have?
Some of 21400 Velino LN's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21400 Velino LN currently offering any rent specials?
21400 Velino LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21400 Velino LN pet-friendly?
No, 21400 Velino LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21400 Velino LN offer parking?
No, 21400 Velino LN does not offer parking.
Does 21400 Velino LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21400 Velino LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21400 Velino LN have a pool?
Yes, 21400 Velino LN has a pool.
Does 21400 Velino LN have accessible units?
No, 21400 Velino LN does not have accessible units.
Does 21400 Velino LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 21400 Velino LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21400 Velino LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21400 Velino LN has units with air conditioning.
