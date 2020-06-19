21400 Velino LN

Amenities

Must see 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home for rent in Bella Terra. This home features an open floor plan Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Upgraded Kitchen with wood cabinets. Sparkling private pool overlooking community pond. Trash collection, lawn service, and pool service included with rent.



The Bella Terra community features a 7000 sq ft Club House, start of the art Finess Center, resort style pool with spa and waterfall, aerobics studio with fitness director (charges may apply), tennis court, bocci ball court, inline skate park, beach volley ball and basketball courts, and a tot lot.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.