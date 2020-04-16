All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

21361 Lancaster RUN

21361 Lancaster Run · (239) 218-2685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21361 Lancaster Run, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
volleyball court
1st floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with updated kitchen and baths. Beautifully furnished this property is the perfect place to stay. Close to shopping, dining, interstate, beaches, university and airport. toneybrook amenities offer something for everyone! Exercise room, tennis courts, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, in-line skating rink, bocce ball and baseball field! The golf course is public so you can pay when you play. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, interstate, beaches, university and airport. Short walk to golf course clubhouse, CVS, Publix, Miromar mall and Hertz arena. 15 minutes from airport baggage claim. Low association fees and great amenities make Stoneybrook a popular choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21361 Lancaster RUN have any available units?
21361 Lancaster RUN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21361 Lancaster RUN have?
Some of 21361 Lancaster RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21361 Lancaster RUN currently offering any rent specials?
21361 Lancaster RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21361 Lancaster RUN pet-friendly?
No, 21361 Lancaster RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21361 Lancaster RUN offer parking?
No, 21361 Lancaster RUN does not offer parking.
Does 21361 Lancaster RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21361 Lancaster RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21361 Lancaster RUN have a pool?
No, 21361 Lancaster RUN does not have a pool.
Does 21361 Lancaster RUN have accessible units?
No, 21361 Lancaster RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 21361 Lancaster RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21361 Lancaster RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 21361 Lancaster RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21361 Lancaster RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
