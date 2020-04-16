21361 Lancaster RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym bocce court basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym tennis court volleyball court

1st floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with updated kitchen and baths. Beautifully furnished this property is the perfect place to stay. Close to shopping, dining, interstate, beaches, university and airport. toneybrook amenities offer something for everyone! Exercise room, tennis courts, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, in-line skating rink, bocce ball and baseball field! The golf course is public so you can pay when you play. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, interstate, beaches, university and airport. Short walk to golf course clubhouse, CVS, Publix, Miromar mall and Hertz arena. 15 minutes from airport baggage claim. Low association fees and great amenities make Stoneybrook a popular choice!