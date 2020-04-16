All apartments in Estero
21267 Bella Terra BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

21267 Bella Terra BLVD

21267 Bella Terra Boulevard · (239) 273-3832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21267 Bella Terra Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Single family home in Bella Terra! This home has 3 full bedrooms with a King in the Master, Queen in the Guest, and Queen in the 3rd bedroom. There is also a den with a sleeper sofa. Beautiful pool area! Many amenities for you to use while in Bella Terra as well. Get out and get active. Bella Terra has a 7,000 square foot clubhouse filled with something for all generations including meeting rooms, parlor, aerobics studio, fitness center, kitchenette, card room, library, and computer room. An adventure awaits outside on acres of manicured and tended recreation areas such as tennis and basketball courts, an inline skate park, tot lot, swimming pools, volley ball and bocce courts, fitness center, and community resort style pool and spa! Come enjoy the winter at Bella Terra!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have any available units?
21267 Bella Terra BLVD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have?
Some of 21267 Bella Terra BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21267 Bella Terra BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
21267 Bella Terra BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21267 Bella Terra BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD offer parking?
No, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD has a pool.
Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have accessible units?
No, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 21267 Bella Terra BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 21267 Bella Terra BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
