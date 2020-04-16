21267 Bella Terra BLVD

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool playground bocce court basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Single family home in Bella Terra! This home has 3 full bedrooms with a King in the Master, Queen in the Guest, and Queen in the 3rd bedroom. There is also a den with a sleeper sofa. Beautiful pool area! Many amenities for you to use while in Bella Terra as well. Get out and get active. Bella Terra has a 7,000 square foot clubhouse filled with something for all generations including meeting rooms, parlor, aerobics studio, fitness center, kitchenette, card room, library, and computer room. An adventure awaits outside on acres of manicured and tended recreation areas such as tennis and basketball courts, an inline skate park, tot lot, swimming pools, volley ball and bocce courts, fitness center, and community resort style pool and spa! Come enjoy the winter at Bella Terra!