Home
/
Estero, FL
/
21100 Braxfield LOOP
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

21100 Braxfield LOOP

21100 Braxfield Loop · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21100 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Property available for Season only. Gorgeous Single Family home with plenty of room for a family. This property is located in Stoneybrook, a premier community here in South West Florida. Short drive from Miromar Outlet mall, as well as other shopping and dining. The master suite is spacious, featuring a deluxe master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and dual sinks. Enjoy a kitchen overlooking the family area and a breakfast bar. Walk into the formal dining area for a meal with the family. On the screened porch you can watch the sun set. Stoneybrook is known for being a deluxe golf community, fit with a large pool, fitness center, lounge areas, library, even a play ground for the kids. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have any available units?
21100 Braxfield LOOP has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have?
Some of 21100 Braxfield LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21100 Braxfield LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
21100 Braxfield LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21100 Braxfield LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 21100 Braxfield LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP offer parking?
No, 21100 Braxfield LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21100 Braxfield LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 21100 Braxfield LOOP has a pool.
Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have accessible units?
No, 21100 Braxfield LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21100 Braxfield LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 21100 Braxfield LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 21100 Braxfield LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
