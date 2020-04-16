21100 Braxfield LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Property available for Season only. Gorgeous Single Family home with plenty of room for a family. This property is located in Stoneybrook, a premier community here in South West Florida. Short drive from Miromar Outlet mall, as well as other shopping and dining. The master suite is spacious, featuring a deluxe master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and dual sinks. Enjoy a kitchen overlooking the family area and a breakfast bar. Walk into the formal dining area for a meal with the family. On the screened porch you can watch the sun set. Stoneybrook is known for being a deluxe golf community, fit with a large pool, fitness center, lounge areas, library, even a play ground for the kids. No Pets.