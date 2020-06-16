20700 Persimmon PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool tennis court

Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop. Enjoy your coffee or cocktail on your screened lanai overlooking water and golf course. Convenient to airport, beach, shopping and dining. This golf community boasts of five tennis courts, bocce ball, five community pools, and 18 hole golf course. Beautiful country club offers lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. This home is available for season or off season.