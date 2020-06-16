All apartments in Estero
20700 Persimmon PL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

20700 Persimmon PL

20700 Persimmon Place · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
tennis court
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop. Enjoy your coffee or cocktail on your screened lanai overlooking water and golf course. Convenient to airport, beach, shopping and dining. This golf community boasts of five tennis courts, bocce ball, five community pools, and 18 hole golf course. Beautiful country club offers lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. This home is available for season or off season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20700 Persimmon PL have any available units?
20700 Persimmon PL has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20700 Persimmon PL have?
Some of 20700 Persimmon PL's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20700 Persimmon PL currently offering any rent specials?
20700 Persimmon PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20700 Persimmon PL pet-friendly?
No, 20700 Persimmon PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20700 Persimmon PL offer parking?
No, 20700 Persimmon PL does not offer parking.
Does 20700 Persimmon PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20700 Persimmon PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20700 Persimmon PL have a pool?
Yes, 20700 Persimmon PL has a pool.
Does 20700 Persimmon PL have accessible units?
No, 20700 Persimmon PL does not have accessible units.
Does 20700 Persimmon PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 20700 Persimmon PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20700 Persimmon PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 20700 Persimmon PL does not have units with air conditioning.
