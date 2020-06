Amenities

garage walk in closets extra storage ice maker oven refrigerator

AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH, 2020. Call office for availability. Enjoy the luxury of having a spacious lanai, providing stunning lake views. This rental will make you feel like you're right on the beach! The master bedroom has an enormous walk-in closet and a private tub and shower. There is a loft upstairs and plenty of comfortable sleeping space for the whole family. The TWO CAR garage is great for extra storage space! The furnishings in this unit will make you feel right at home! This rental will not last long! Don't miss out! **Per Association rules – there is a minimum credit score requirement of 600 and a thorough background check/criminal history is performed.**