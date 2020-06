Amenities

garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek. This villa has been updated with new flooring. Book now, as this villa will not last long! Master Bedroom has king size bed and two twins in guest bedroom.