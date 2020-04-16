20272 Royal Villagio Ct Unit 201

Amenities

granite counters garage gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Villagio! Stunning Italian themed guard gated community offering town center, fitness center, 2 resort style pools, spa, community rooms, cinema, and much more!!!! Here's your chance! Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath , 1 car garage unit on the second floor. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, oversized tile, and breathtaking lake with fountain views!



Perfect location in the heart of Estero on Three Oaks Pkwy - just minutes to I-75, US 41, Estero Pkwy, Miromar Outlet Mall, Germain Arena, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, and Coconut Point Mall.



HURRY! Won't last!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.