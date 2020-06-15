20240 BURNSIDE PL

Amenities
Pets ok with Owner Approval less then 40lbs...Fabulous 1st floor unit #1603. Turnkey furnished! Walk into bright Open Floor plan with wrap around Lanai to enjoy magnificient views of the Golf! Open, Bright , accommodating is all here! Turnkey furnished unit 3 full bedrooms 2.5 Baths 2 car garage. Grandezza is a gorgeous community nestled here in South West Florida, featuring a gorgeous pool, tennis, fitness center, and most of all, the world renowned golf course! Come enjoy the summer sun in this worry-free, golf view condo!
Social Membership included
First, Last & Security, Credit & Background check required.
Rental Office application $75/adult
Pet Deposit $250.00
Association Application $100.00
Transfer Fee $238.50 (Social Membership Only)