20240 BURNSIDE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Pets ok with Owner Approval less then 40lbs...Fabulous 1st floor unit #1603. Turnkey furnished! Walk into bright Open Floor plan with wrap around Lanai to enjoy magnificient views of the Golf! Open, Bright , accommodating is all here! Turnkey furnished unit 3 full bedrooms 2.5 Baths 2 car garage. Grandezza is a gorgeous community nestled here in South West Florida, featuring a gorgeous pool, tennis, fitness center, and most of all, the world renowned golf course! Come enjoy the summer sun in this worry-free, golf view condo!



Social Membership included



First, Last & Security, Credit & Background check required.

Rental Office application $75/adult

Pet Deposit $250.00

Association Application $100.00

Transfer Fee $238.50 (Social Membership Only)