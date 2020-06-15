All apartments in Estero
20240 BURNSIDE PL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

20240 BURNSIDE PL

20240 Burnside Place · (239) 221-8642
Location

20240 Burnside Place, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Pets ok with Owner Approval less then 40lbs...Fabulous 1st floor unit #1603. Turnkey furnished! Walk into bright Open Floor plan with wrap around Lanai to enjoy magnificient views of the Golf! Open, Bright , accommodating is all here! Turnkey furnished unit 3 full bedrooms 2.5 Baths 2 car garage. Grandezza is a gorgeous community nestled here in South West Florida, featuring a gorgeous pool, tennis, fitness center, and most of all, the world renowned golf course! Come enjoy the summer sun in this worry-free, golf view condo!

Social Membership included

First, Last & Security, Credit & Background check required.
Rental Office application $75/adult
Pet Deposit $250.00
Association Application $100.00
Transfer Fee $238.50 (Social Membership Only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have any available units?
20240 BURNSIDE PL has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have?
Some of 20240 BURNSIDE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20240 BURNSIDE PL currently offering any rent specials?
20240 BURNSIDE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20240 BURNSIDE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 20240 BURNSIDE PL is pet friendly.
Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL offer parking?
Yes, 20240 BURNSIDE PL does offer parking.
Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20240 BURNSIDE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have a pool?
Yes, 20240 BURNSIDE PL has a pool.
Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have accessible units?
No, 20240 BURNSIDE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20240 BURNSIDE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 20240 BURNSIDE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 20240 BURNSIDE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
