20088 Palermo Lake CT

AVAILABLE February and March 2020 DUE TO CANCELLATION New paint inside and out, new carpet in the master bedroom, new LED ceiling lights, brand new never used kitchen stainless steel appliances-stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, sink and faucet. This 3 bedroom, den/office/2 baths, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and counter bar make this Tivoli Model in Savona at Grandezza a desirable find.This home is located on a cul-de-sac with Western Exposure overlooking a lake. The sliders in the great room open into the lanai featuring in-ground pool with lake view, making a beautiful setting to watch the sunsets! Enjoy resort-style living at the Club at Grandezza with outstanding amenities, such as community pool/spa with cabana dining, and also two restaurants, each with a bar, pro shop, and fitness center inside the main clubhouse. Endless shopping and dining just outside the gates and close to RSW Airport, make Grandezza an excellent choice and location to enjoy the Florida lifestyle! Premier Comcast Cable with 220 stations plus a DVR and 4 boxes w High Speed Internet NO landline phone NO PETS NO SMOKING