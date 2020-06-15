All apartments in Estero
Location

20088 Palermo Lake Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE February and March 2020 DUE TO CANCELLATION New paint inside and out, new carpet in the master bedroom, new LED ceiling lights, brand new never used kitchen stainless steel appliances-stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, sink and faucet. This 3 bedroom, den/office/2 baths, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and counter bar make this Tivoli Model in Savona at Grandezza a desirable find.This home is located on a cul-de-sac with Western Exposure overlooking a lake. The sliders in the great room open into the lanai featuring in-ground pool with lake view, making a beautiful setting to watch the sunsets! Enjoy resort-style living at the Club at Grandezza with outstanding amenities, such as community pool/spa with cabana dining, and also two restaurants, each with a bar, pro shop, and fitness center inside the main clubhouse. Endless shopping and dining just outside the gates and close to RSW Airport, make Grandezza an excellent choice and location to enjoy the Florida lifestyle! Premier Comcast Cable with 220 stations plus a DVR and 4 boxes w High Speed Internet NO landline phone NO PETS NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have any available units?
20088 Palermo Lake CT has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have?
Some of 20088 Palermo Lake CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20088 Palermo Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
20088 Palermo Lake CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20088 Palermo Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 20088 Palermo Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT offer parking?
No, 20088 Palermo Lake CT does not offer parking.
Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20088 Palermo Lake CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have a pool?
Yes, 20088 Palermo Lake CT has a pool.
Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 20088 Palermo Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20088 Palermo Lake CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20088 Palermo Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20088 Palermo Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
