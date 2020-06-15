All apartments in Estero
Estero, FL
20061 Barletta LN
20061 Barletta LN

20061 Barletta Lane · (239) 494-5156
Location

20061 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings. This 2nd floor condo has recently been renovated and features a private screened-in lanai, carport parking, a den and a storage unit. Bella Terra is conveniently located off of Corkscrew Road in Estero and includes a 7,000 sq. ft. Club House, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible resort-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an aerobics studio with a full-time fitness director, tennis and bocci ball courts, multi-use ball fields, an inline skate park, beach volley ball, basketball courts and a tot lot. This prime location is just minutes to Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Coconut Point Mall, Southwest Florida International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center and a quick ride to area beaches. No pets allowed. Rent includes electric, basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal, exterior pest control and landscaping. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Available Now - November 2020 for $2800/mo., December 2020 for $3000 and January - March 2021 for $3500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20061 Barletta LN have any available units?
20061 Barletta LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20061 Barletta LN have?
Some of 20061 Barletta LN's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20061 Barletta LN currently offering any rent specials?
20061 Barletta LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20061 Barletta LN pet-friendly?
No, 20061 Barletta LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20061 Barletta LN offer parking?
Yes, 20061 Barletta LN does offer parking.
Does 20061 Barletta LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20061 Barletta LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20061 Barletta LN have a pool?
Yes, 20061 Barletta LN has a pool.
Does 20061 Barletta LN have accessible units?
No, 20061 Barletta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 20061 Barletta LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 20061 Barletta LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20061 Barletta LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 20061 Barletta LN does not have units with air conditioning.
