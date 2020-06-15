20061 Barletta LN

Amenities
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings. This 2nd floor condo has recently been renovated and features a private screened-in lanai, carport parking, a den and a storage unit. Bella Terra is conveniently located off of Corkscrew Road in Estero and includes a 7,000 sq. ft. Club House, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible resort-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an aerobics studio with a full-time fitness director, tennis and bocci ball courts, multi-use ball fields, an inline skate park, beach volley ball, basketball courts and a tot lot. This prime location is just minutes to Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Coconut Point Mall, Southwest Florida International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center and a quick ride to area beaches. No pets allowed. Rent includes electric, basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal, exterior pest control and landscaping. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Available Now - November 2020 for $2800/mo., December 2020 for $3000 and January - March 2021 for $3500/mo.