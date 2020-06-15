20061 Barletta LN

Amenities

carport recently renovated gym pool playground bocce court

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings. This 2nd floor condo has recently been renovated and features a private screened-in lanai, carport parking, a den and a storage unit. Bella Terra is conveniently located off of Corkscrew Road in Estero and includes a 7,000 sq. ft. Club House, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible resort-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an aerobics studio with a full-time fitness director, tennis and bocci ball courts, multi-use ball fields, an inline skate park, beach volley ball, basketball courts and a tot lot. This prime location is just minutes to Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Coconut Point Mall, Southwest Florida International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center and a quick ride to area beaches. No pets allowed. Rent includes electric, basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal, exterior pest control and landscaping. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Available Now - November 2020 for $2800/mo., December 2020 for $3000 and January - March 2021 for $3500/mo.