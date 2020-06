Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, immaculate and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in Sabal Palm at Grandezza Country Club. This unit has amazing golf course and lake views with western exposure for beautiful sunsets, a large eat-in kitchen, dining room, great room, screened lanai and attached garage. Freshly painted with new furniture in the comfortable great room makes this condo a must-see and a very desirable rental.