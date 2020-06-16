All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

13868 Sorano CT

13868 Serano Court · (305) 439-1286
Location

13868 Serano Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2277 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
• Long Term Rental- yes, flexible, 10 to 12 months or longer
• Short Term Rental- yes, also an option, rate will be higher must call or text me for information
• Furnished - Yes
• Rental Rate Long Term- Asking $2,500 per month
• Short Term/Seasonal Rate - Asking, $2,800 per month
• Utilities - Included unless rented long term, then they'd transfer over to tenant. (Can be negotiated)
• Association Approval - yes, application fee, approx. $150
• *Long Term Tenants must obtain their own renter's insurance.
• Deposits- First, Last and Two Security Deposits

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13868 Sorano CT have any available units?
13868 Sorano CT has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13868 Sorano CT have?
Some of 13868 Sorano CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13868 Sorano CT currently offering any rent specials?
13868 Sorano CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13868 Sorano CT pet-friendly?
No, 13868 Sorano CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 13868 Sorano CT offer parking?
No, 13868 Sorano CT does not offer parking.
Does 13868 Sorano CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13868 Sorano CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13868 Sorano CT have a pool?
No, 13868 Sorano CT does not have a pool.
Does 13868 Sorano CT have accessible units?
No, 13868 Sorano CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13868 Sorano CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13868 Sorano CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13868 Sorano CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13868 Sorano CT does not have units with air conditioning.
