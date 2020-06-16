13868 Sorano CT

Amenities
• Long Term Rental- yes, flexible, 10 to 12 months or longer
• Short Term Rental- yes, also an option, rate will be higher must call or text me for information
• Furnished - Yes
• Rental Rate Long Term- Asking $2,500 per month
• Short Term/Seasonal Rate - Asking, $2,800 per month
• Utilities - Included unless rented long term, then they'd transfer over to tenant. (Can be negotiated)
• Association Approval - yes, application fee, approx. $150
• *Long Term Tenants must obtain their own renter's insurance.
• Deposits- First, Last and Two Security Deposits