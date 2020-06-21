All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:01 PM

13600 Lucera CT

13600 Lucera Court · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13600 Lucera Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This lovely 2 bedroom + den villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood & tile floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, a 2-car garage and a lovely lake view to be enjoyed from the screened-in lanai! Bella Terra is conveniently located off of Corkscrew Road in Estero and includes a 7,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible resort-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an aerobics studio with a full-time fitness director, tennis and bocci ball courts, multi-use ball fields, an inline skate park, beach volley ball, basketball courts and a tot lot. This prime location is just minutes to Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Coconut Point Mall, Southwest Florida International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center and a quick ride to area beaches. No pets. Partially furnished. Rent includes basic cable, exterior pest control, trash removal and lawn service. First, Last & Security Required. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13600 Lucera CT have any available units?
13600 Lucera CT has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13600 Lucera CT have?
Some of 13600 Lucera CT's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13600 Lucera CT currently offering any rent specials?
13600 Lucera CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 Lucera CT pet-friendly?
No, 13600 Lucera CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 13600 Lucera CT offer parking?
Yes, 13600 Lucera CT does offer parking.
Does 13600 Lucera CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13600 Lucera CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 Lucera CT have a pool?
Yes, 13600 Lucera CT has a pool.
Does 13600 Lucera CT have accessible units?
No, 13600 Lucera CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 Lucera CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13600 Lucera CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13600 Lucera CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13600 Lucera CT does not have units with air conditioning.
