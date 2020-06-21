13600 Lucera CT

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom + den villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood & tile floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, a 2-car garage and a lovely lake view to be enjoyed from the screened-in lanai! Bella Terra is conveniently located off of Corkscrew Road in Estero and includes a 7,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible resort-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an aerobics studio with a full-time fitness director, tennis and bocci ball courts, multi-use ball fields, an inline skate park, beach volley ball, basketball courts and a tot lot. This prime location is just minutes to Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Coconut Point Mall, Southwest Florida International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center and a quick ride to area beaches. No pets. Partially furnished. Rent includes basic cable, exterior pest control, trash removal and lawn service. First, Last & Security Required. Available Now!