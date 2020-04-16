13501 San Georgio DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court yoga

Imagine living in a house with countless upgrades, has a gorgeous view, in a resort style community, and yet close to everything. "ARated" school "Pinewoods" elementary & "Three Okas" meddle & "Estero" high. This beautiful well maintained house is a Vernon Hill II floor plan that looks like a model home. Three bedrooms plus den that can be used as a game room, family room, or an office. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flow throughout the open floor plan. The extended lanai overlooks an unobstructed lake view that is so beautiful and definitely a great place to gather with family and friends. Garage is extended five extra feet which allows for extra storage. The Preserve at Corkscrew is a beautiful community with resort style amenities including a large heated pool and spa, gathering room, fitness center, yoga studio, tennis and pickle ball courts, and outdoor fireplace. This community is located in the highly desirable Estero area and conveniently close to Miromar Outlet Mall, I-75, RSW International Airport, and SWFL beaches.