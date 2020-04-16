All apartments in Estero
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:55 PM

13501 San Georgio DR

13501 San Georgio Drive · (239) 404-7428
Location

13501 San Georgio Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Imagine living in a house with countless upgrades, has a gorgeous view, in a resort style community, and yet close to everything. "ARated" school "Pinewoods" elementary & "Three Okas" meddle & "Estero" high. This beautiful well maintained house is a Vernon Hill II floor plan that looks like a model home. Three bedrooms plus den that can be used as a game room, family room, or an office. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flow throughout the open floor plan. The extended lanai overlooks an unobstructed lake view that is so beautiful and definitely a great place to gather with family and friends. Garage is extended five extra feet which allows for extra storage. The Preserve at Corkscrew is a beautiful community with resort style amenities including a large heated pool and spa, gathering room, fitness center, yoga studio, tennis and pickle ball courts, and outdoor fireplace. This community is located in the highly desirable Estero area and conveniently close to Miromar Outlet Mall, I-75, RSW International Airport, and SWFL beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13501 San Georgio DR have any available units?
13501 San Georgio DR has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13501 San Georgio DR have?
Some of 13501 San Georgio DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13501 San Georgio DR currently offering any rent specials?
13501 San Georgio DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13501 San Georgio DR pet-friendly?
No, 13501 San Georgio DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 13501 San Georgio DR offer parking?
Yes, 13501 San Georgio DR does offer parking.
Does 13501 San Georgio DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13501 San Georgio DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13501 San Georgio DR have a pool?
Yes, 13501 San Georgio DR has a pool.
Does 13501 San Georgio DR have accessible units?
No, 13501 San Georgio DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13501 San Georgio DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13501 San Georgio DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13501 San Georgio DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13501 San Georgio DR does not have units with air conditioning.
