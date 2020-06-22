All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:45 AM

12563 Grandezza Circle

12563 Grandezza Circle · (239) 285-1309
Location

12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 5086 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen. The guest Suite/Cabana/4th Bedroom with, bathroom and small kitchenette is located in this courtyard area. The main home features a very spacious layout, open concept, split floor plan with tile floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding throughout. The 3rd bedroom or den/home office has hardwood floors and a view of the courtyard. The boosts of a large screened patio with heated saltwater pool and spa with private landscape views providing more space in the rear of the home to entertain or just relax. Social membership included. Must pay transfer fee. For additional photos go to https://parkline.appfiles.com/public/album/fy8pkmhtclsduqsg7ouo
Grandezza is an active golf and social community with large renovated clubhouse, pools, dining facilities, cabana bar, fitness center, tennis and bocce courts with many different membership levels available. Close proximity to Southwest Florida International Airport, FGCU, Hertz Arena, shopping and restaurants Estero, FL has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12563 Grandezza Circle have any available units?
12563 Grandezza Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12563 Grandezza Circle have?
Some of 12563 Grandezza Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12563 Grandezza Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12563 Grandezza Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12563 Grandezza Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12563 Grandezza Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 12563 Grandezza Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12563 Grandezza Circle does offer parking.
Does 12563 Grandezza Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12563 Grandezza Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12563 Grandezza Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12563 Grandezza Circle has a pool.
Does 12563 Grandezza Circle have accessible units?
No, 12563 Grandezza Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12563 Grandezza Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12563 Grandezza Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12563 Grandezza Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12563 Grandezza Circle has units with air conditioning.
