12563 Grandezza Circle

Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen. The guest Suite/Cabana/4th Bedroom with, bathroom and small kitchenette is located in this courtyard area. The main home features a very spacious layout, open concept, split floor plan with tile floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding throughout. The 3rd bedroom or den/home office has hardwood floors and a view of the courtyard. The boosts of a large screened patio with heated saltwater pool and spa with private landscape views providing more space in the rear of the home to entertain or just relax. Social membership included. Must pay transfer fee. For additional photos go to https://parkline.appfiles.com/public/album/fy8pkmhtclsduqsg7ouo

Grandezza is an active golf and social community with large renovated clubhouse, pools, dining facilities, cabana bar, fitness center, tennis and bocce courts with many different membership levels available. Close proximity to Southwest Florida International Airport, FGCU, Hertz Arena, shopping and restaurants Estero, FL has to offer.