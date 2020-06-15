12526 Grandezza CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

FOR RENT OR SALE Beautiful courtyard home with fantastic lake view and lit fountain! This home offers 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms +den) and 3 full baths! Walk thru the beautiful double front doors into a private courtyard with built-in gas grill, wet bar, and refrigerator - perfect for entertaining. The private cabana guest bedroom suite with private bath and kitchenette opens gracefully to the courtyard, providing privacy for guests and/or additional family members. Once inside the main home, you will be greeted by a beautiful view of the enclosed lanai with pool and spa and relaxing dining area. The open great room floor plan feels open, bright and airy! Master ensuite opens to the lanai and has a large bathroom with dual sinks, separate garden tub and walk-in shower along with two his and hers walk-in closets. Paradise found in this beautiful retreat located in Savona at the Club at Grandezza. Located close to the airport and endless shopping and dining experiences just outside the gate!