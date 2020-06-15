All apartments in Estero
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:11 PM

12526 Grandezza CIR

12526 Grandezza Circle · (239) 405-0599
Location

12526 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2423 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FOR RENT OR SALE Beautiful courtyard home with fantastic lake view and lit fountain! This home offers 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms +den) and 3 full baths! Walk thru the beautiful double front doors into a private courtyard with built-in gas grill, wet bar, and refrigerator - perfect for entertaining. The private cabana guest bedroom suite with private bath and kitchenette opens gracefully to the courtyard, providing privacy for guests and/or additional family members. Once inside the main home, you will be greeted by a beautiful view of the enclosed lanai with pool and spa and relaxing dining area. The open great room floor plan feels open, bright and airy! Master ensuite opens to the lanai and has a large bathroom with dual sinks, separate garden tub and walk-in shower along with two his and hers walk-in closets. Paradise found in this beautiful retreat located in Savona at the Club at Grandezza. Located close to the airport and endless shopping and dining experiences just outside the gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12526 Grandezza CIR have any available units?
12526 Grandezza CIR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12526 Grandezza CIR have?
Some of 12526 Grandezza CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12526 Grandezza CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12526 Grandezza CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12526 Grandezza CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12526 Grandezza CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 12526 Grandezza CIR offer parking?
No, 12526 Grandezza CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12526 Grandezza CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12526 Grandezza CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12526 Grandezza CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12526 Grandezza CIR has a pool.
Does 12526 Grandezza CIR have accessible units?
No, 12526 Grandezza CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12526 Grandezza CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12526 Grandezza CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12526 Grandezza CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12526 Grandezza CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
