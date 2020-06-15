All apartments in Estero
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:11 PM

10645 Jackson Square DR

10645 Jackson Square Drive · (239) 221-8642
Location

10645 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Tidewater by Del Webb over 55+ active community in Estero. Peaceful & private, this beautifully furnished, 2/2 + Den, with 2-car garage, model-perfect villa boasts an abundance of room for daily life and entertaining. Relax poolside in the heated private pool, or dine al fresco on the covered, screened lanai. The beautiful kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops, modern back splash, stainless steel appliances and is open to the spacious living & dining area. All the extras are here – beautiful finishes, crown molding, and modern styling! The master suite overlooks the pool area & the master bathroom features granite counters, dual sinks, standing glass shower & large walk-in closet. Fabulous community amenities include fitness center and group fitness studio, on-site catering kitchen, library, covered veranda with fireplace, resort style pool & spa, outdoor bar, BBQ grills, tennis courts, bocce & pickleball courts, community garden and a dog park. Close to Miromar Outlets, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, shopping and dining! Price includes utilities. Association rules require a minimum 90 day lease. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 Jackson Square DR have any available units?
10645 Jackson Square DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10645 Jackson Square DR have?
Some of 10645 Jackson Square DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 Jackson Square DR currently offering any rent specials?
10645 Jackson Square DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 Jackson Square DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 Jackson Square DR is pet friendly.
Does 10645 Jackson Square DR offer parking?
Yes, 10645 Jackson Square DR does offer parking.
Does 10645 Jackson Square DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10645 Jackson Square DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 Jackson Square DR have a pool?
Yes, 10645 Jackson Square DR has a pool.
Does 10645 Jackson Square DR have accessible units?
No, 10645 Jackson Square DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 Jackson Square DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10645 Jackson Square DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10645 Jackson Square DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10645 Jackson Square DR does not have units with air conditioning.
