Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:11 PM

10132 North Silver Palm DR

10132 North Silver Palm Drive · (413) 364-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2063 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms. Master bed/bath has been remodeled with laminate wood floor and upgraded vanity. Please call listing agent for additional information or to set up your showing today! NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED ADULTS ARE PERMITTED TO RENT, PER HOA RULES. Pets ok with approval and additional pet fee - No aggressive breeds - under 70 lbs. Commercial vehicles,trucks,motorcycles, rvs, trailers, boats must be enclosed in garage. Non-smoking property. First, Last & Security, Credit and Background required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have any available units?
10132 North Silver Palm DR has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have?
Some of 10132 North Silver Palm DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10132 North Silver Palm DR currently offering any rent specials?
10132 North Silver Palm DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10132 North Silver Palm DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10132 North Silver Palm DR is pet friendly.
Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR offer parking?
Yes, 10132 North Silver Palm DR does offer parking.
Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10132 North Silver Palm DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have a pool?
No, 10132 North Silver Palm DR does not have a pool.
Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have accessible units?
No, 10132 North Silver Palm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10132 North Silver Palm DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10132 North Silver Palm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10132 North Silver Palm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
