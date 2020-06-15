10132 North Silver Palm DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms. Master bed/bath has been remodeled with laminate wood floor and upgraded vanity. Please call listing agent for additional information or to set up your showing today! NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED ADULTS ARE PERMITTED TO RENT, PER HOA RULES. Pets ok with approval and additional pet fee - No aggressive breeds - under 70 lbs. Commercial vehicles,trucks,motorcycles, rvs, trailers, boats must be enclosed in garage. Non-smoking property. First, Last & Security, Credit and Background required.