416 Robin Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces. The apartments all have new hardwood laminate flooring throughout (both bedrooms are carpeted). Rent is $1015 per month plus $35 flat rate per month water fee, sewer, trash, lawn service, and pest control are all included in the rent. The application fee is $50 per applicant and there is also a $200 admin fee.

The community is conveniently located between 9 mile and Chemstrand so it's close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and UWF. The office hours are Monday - Friday from 9-5. Email for a virtual tour or apply at robinsplaceapts.com.