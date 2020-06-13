All apartments in Ensley
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

416 Robin Rd

416 Robin Road · (850) 944-1795
Location

416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL 32514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 11

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces. The apartments all have new hardwood laminate flooring throughout (both bedrooms are carpeted). Rent is $1015 per month plus $35 flat rate per month water fee, sewer, trash, lawn service, and pest control are all included in the rent. The application fee is $50 per applicant and there is also a $200 admin fee.
The community is conveniently located between 9 mile and Chemstrand so it's close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and UWF. The office hours are Monday - Friday from 9-5. Email for a virtual tour or apply at robinsplaceapts.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Robin Rd have any available units?
416 Robin Rd has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 Robin Rd have?
Some of 416 Robin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Robin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
416 Robin Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Robin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Robin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 416 Robin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 416 Robin Rd does offer parking.
Does 416 Robin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Robin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Robin Rd have a pool?
No, 416 Robin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 416 Robin Rd have accessible units?
No, 416 Robin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Robin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Robin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Robin Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 Robin Rd has units with air conditioning.
