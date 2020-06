Amenities

What a sweet spot to spend your winter! This ADORABLE cottage is located close by to all that Florida has to offer from beaches to shopping and dining. In addition, if you are a small plane pilot - you can PARK YOUR PLANE right behind the house after landing at Buchan Airport. The home was recently completely updated and remodeled and includes tile flooring throughout, a beautiful kitchen with marble counters. There is a Florida Room at the back of the home for reading or relaxing or watching the wildlife out the back door. The living room has a sofa that pulls out to a double bed. The bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The BEACH is minutes away as is the famous Old Englewood Village for shops and dining options. Reserve your time now and start planning your vacation TODAY! (Rented for Jan-Mar 2020)