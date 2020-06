Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai. Ceiling fans, master bath, walk-in closet are just a few of the many features of this home. Washer and dryer in the garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches. First and security deposit required. Pet considered on a case-by-case basis with $200 pet fee. Credit/background check. Come make this your new home.