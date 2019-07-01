All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 3519 Morley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
3519 Morley Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3519 Morley Drive

3519 Morley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3519 Morley Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Your Dream Home!

There is so much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more information (813) 386-6478, ext. 1, 1
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Morley Drive have any available units?
3519 Morley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3519 Morley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Morley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Morley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Morley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Morley Drive offer parking?
No, 3519 Morley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3519 Morley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Morley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Morley Drive have a pool?
No, 3519 Morley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Morley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3519 Morley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Morley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Morley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Morley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Morley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 Bedroom ApartmentsElfers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Elfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Cheap Apartments
Elfers Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College