All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 3241 Finch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
3241 Finch Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:30 AM

3241 Finch Drive

3241 Finch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3241 Finch Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Clean and spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large utility room with built in workshop in fenced in backyard.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Finch Drive have any available units?
3241 Finch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3241 Finch Drive have?
Some of 3241 Finch Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Finch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Finch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Finch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 Finch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3241 Finch Drive offer parking?
No, 3241 Finch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3241 Finch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Finch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Finch Drive have a pool?
No, 3241 Finch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Finch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3241 Finch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Finch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 Finch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Finch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3241 Finch Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College