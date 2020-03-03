3241 Finch Drive

Amenities

Clean and spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large utility room with built in workshop in fenced in backyard.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.