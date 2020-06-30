All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8754 Mallard Reserve # 201
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

8754 Mallard Reserve # 201

8754 Mallard Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8754 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
One Bedroom for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in Tampa! Large Oak trees line the way to this unit centrally located Grand Reserve. This unit is nestled in a quiet corner near the conservation area and tennis courts. This unit features carpet throughout and has been newly painted. Upon entering you will find an open concept living room featuring a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is a designated space for dining just off of the kitchen. The kitchen is a galley style featuring white cabinets and appliances. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and lots of natural light. The bathroom is located in the hall perfect for guest use. It features a shower/tub combo and a large vanity. Just off the living room is a large balcony which lets lots of natural light in. The unit does have a washer/dryer in the laundry room which is located just off the kitchen. This is a second-floor unit which means no upstairs neighbors and vaulted ceilings.

Grand Reserve community features a community pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi and two tennis courts. Conveniently located condo just minutes from Tampa International Airport, Community Hospital, 275 and the Veterans Expressway. HOA approval required, sorry, no pets.

Rent: $875.00
Security Deposit: $875.00
Bed: 1
Bath: 1
Application Fee: $50 per person
HOA approval required
Sorry no pets

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc
(813) 908-0766
to apply go to: www.wcmanagement.info

Elementary School: Crestwood-HB

Middle School: Pierce-HB

High School: Leto-HB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2602552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have any available units?
8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have?
Some of 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 currently offering any rent specials?
8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 pet-friendly?
No, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 offer parking?
No, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 does not offer parking.
Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have a pool?
Yes, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 has a pool.
Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have accessible units?
No, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8754 Mallard Reserve # 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

