8754 Mallard Reserve # 201

Amenities
One Bedroom for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in Tampa! Large Oak trees line the way to this unit centrally located Grand Reserve. This unit is nestled in a quiet corner near the conservation area and tennis courts. This unit features carpet throughout and has been newly painted. Upon entering you will find an open concept living room featuring a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is a designated space for dining just off of the kitchen. The kitchen is a galley style featuring white cabinets and appliances. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and lots of natural light. The bathroom is located in the hall perfect for guest use. It features a shower/tub combo and a large vanity. Just off the living room is a large balcony which lets lots of natural light in. The unit does have a washer/dryer in the laundry room which is located just off the kitchen. This is a second-floor unit which means no upstairs neighbors and vaulted ceilings.
Grand Reserve community features a community pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi and two tennis courts. Conveniently located condo just minutes from Tampa International Airport, Community Hospital, 275 and the Veterans Expressway. HOA approval required, sorry, no pets.
Rent: $875.00
Security Deposit: $875.00
Bed: 1
Bath: 1
Application Fee: $50 per person
HOA approval required
Sorry no pets
For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc
(813) 908-0766
to apply go to: www.wcmanagement.info
Elementary School: Crestwood-HB
Middle School: Pierce-HB
High School: Leto-HB
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2602552)