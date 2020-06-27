8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE

Amenities

Large 2/2 with wood beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout with carpet and tile and in bedroom and bathrooms. This condo is very spacious with over 1200 square ft. and a split floor plan. The Grand Oasis is a gorgeous community in North Carrollwood. This community offers incredible amenities with a 7-acre lake with picnic areas, three resort style poos, hot tub, three lighted tennis courts, tranquility garden, urban vegetable garden, upgraded fitness center and weight room, a nature preserve with one mile walking trail, new state of the art playground, 24 hour manned gate with security guard, public transportation, just minutes from downtown, Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo and Tampa International airport.F