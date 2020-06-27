All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE

8746 Key Biscayne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8746 Key Biscayne Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
hot tub
tennis court
Large 2/2 with wood beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout with carpet and tile and in bedroom and bathrooms. This condo is very spacious with over 1200 square ft. and a split floor plan. The Grand Oasis is a gorgeous community in North Carrollwood. This community offers incredible amenities with a 7-acre lake with picnic areas, three resort style poos, hot tub, three lighted tennis courts, tranquility garden, urban vegetable garden, upgraded fitness center and weight room, a nature preserve with one mile walking trail, new state of the art playground, 24 hour manned gate with security guard, public transportation, just minutes from downtown, Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo and Tampa International airport.F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have any available units?
8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have?
Some of 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8746 KEY BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
