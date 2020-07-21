8702 Mallard Reserve Dr 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS 1/1 Condo at Grand Reserve in Carrollwood - Property Id: 237706



Newly renovated 1/1 top floor Condo at the Grand Reserve in Carrollwood. Be the first to live in this completely renovated open floor plan Condo that features a gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout the unit and fresh paint. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a decorative fireplace. The bedroom features a ceiling fan & spacious closet. Beautiful new bathroom. Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit. This second floor Unit has a large wrap around balcony with amazing sunset views. Excellent location minutes from great restaurants, shopping, Tampa Airport & Raymond James Stadium. Downtown Tampa is a 20 minute drive and the bay areas top beaches are about a 40 minute drive. The Grand Reserve is a Gated Community with a beautiful resort style swimming pool, jacuzzi, Clubhouse, gym, tennis courts & walking paths. Assigned parking space in front of the building & plenty of visitor parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237706

Property Id 237706



(RLNE5619611)