Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

8676 KEY ROYALE LANE

8676 Key Royale Ln · (727) 480-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished. Convenient ground floor unit, with newer kitchen, flooring and a cozy screened in patio. Come make this your new forever home! Resort style living at its best, offering amenities galore, including (3) pools, tennis courts, volleyball, gym, lake with walking trail and park-like nature settings. This unit is available for annual, furnished rental. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have any available units?
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have?
Some of 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE offer parking?
No, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE has a pool.
Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8676 KEY ROYALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
