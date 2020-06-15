8676 KEY ROYALE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool ceiling fan tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished. Convenient ground floor unit, with newer kitchen, flooring and a cozy screened in patio. Come make this your new forever home! Resort style living at its best, offering amenities galore, including (3) pools, tennis courts, volleyball, gym, lake with walking trail and park-like nature settings. This unit is available for annual, furnished rental. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.