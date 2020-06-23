7810 Felice Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Charming Vintage Style Home in Grove Park Estates. This beautiful home located central Tampa brings you comfort and space. This home brings you a modest yet modern design, foyer is warm and inviting overlooking a very large living and dining area. Wood laminate flooring in all wet areas and carpet in the living room and master bedroom. The galley style kitchen offers dishwasher, stove top and microwave with plenty of counter space to prepare meals and tons of cabinet space. Easy accessibility to both the dining and living area from the kitchen. Adequate bedroom and closet space are offered for each bedroom with a modern shared full bathroom. Separate utility room with a washer and dryer for tenant use, once washer/dryer reaches their life expectancy it will not be repaired or replaced. Large shed in the backyard offers additional storage, man cave or a separate crafting area. Backyard offers large metal car, boat or RV cover nestled under mature trees. Close to Lake Silver, Oak Trail, Lowry Zoo to name a few. Easy commute to many of the areas local restaurants and shopping centers. Occupied, Available 5/15/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/dgq_XaUnxzs