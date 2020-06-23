All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
7810 Felice Ave
7810 Felice Ave

7810 Felice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Felice Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Charming Vintage Style Home in Grove Park Estates. This beautiful home located central Tampa brings you comfort and space. This home brings you a modest yet modern design, foyer is warm and inviting overlooking a very large living and dining area. Wood laminate flooring in all wet areas and carpet in the living room and master bedroom. The galley style kitchen offers dishwasher, stove top and microwave with plenty of counter space to prepare meals and tons of cabinet space. Easy accessibility to both the dining and living area from the kitchen. Adequate bedroom and closet space are offered for each bedroom with a modern shared full bathroom. Separate utility room with a washer and dryer for tenant use, once washer/dryer reaches their life expectancy it will not be repaired or replaced. Large shed in the backyard offers additional storage, man cave or a separate crafting area. Backyard offers large metal car, boat or RV cover nestled under mature trees. Close to Lake Silver, Oak Trail, Lowry Zoo to name a few. Easy commute to many of the areas local restaurants and shopping centers. Occupied, Available 5/15/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/dgq_XaUnxzs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Felice Ave have any available units?
7810 Felice Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 7810 Felice Ave have?
Some of 7810 Felice Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Felice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Felice Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Felice Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 Felice Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7810 Felice Ave offer parking?
No, 7810 Felice Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7810 Felice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7810 Felice Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Felice Ave have a pool?
No, 7810 Felice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Felice Ave have accessible units?
No, 7810 Felice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Felice Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Felice Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7810 Felice Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7810 Felice Ave has units with air conditioning.
