4372 Har Paul Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher walk in closets pool carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

See the Video Property Tour



Nice 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, approximately 1,216 SF 2 Story townhome in Carrollwood. Community pool is located behind the unit and can be seen from master bedroom. Open floor plan downstairs includes, living room and dining room combo, Â½ bath and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Includes blinds and has full size washer and dryer hookups. Bedrooms and full bath located on 2nd level. Master bedroom has double walk-in closets. Flooring is ceramic tile and carpet. Water, Sewer, and Garbage included in rent.***** If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.