Last updated March 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

4372 Har Paul Circle

4372 Har Paul Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4372 Har Paul Circle, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, approximately 1,216 SF 2 Story townhome in Carrollwood. Community pool is located behind the unit and can be seen from master bedroom. Open floor plan downstairs includes, living room and dining room combo, Â½ bath and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Includes blinds and has full size washer and dryer hookups. Bedrooms and full bath located on 2nd level. Master bedroom has double walk-in closets. Flooring is ceramic tile and carpet. Water, Sewer, and Garbage included in rent.***** If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4372 Har Paul Circle have any available units?
4372 Har Paul Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4372 Har Paul Circle have?
Some of 4372 Har Paul Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4372 Har Paul Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4372 Har Paul Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4372 Har Paul Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4372 Har Paul Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 4372 Har Paul Circle offer parking?
No, 4372 Har Paul Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4372 Har Paul Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4372 Har Paul Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4372 Har Paul Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4372 Har Paul Circle has a pool.
Does 4372 Har Paul Circle have accessible units?
No, 4372 Har Paul Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4372 Har Paul Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4372 Har Paul Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4372 Har Paul Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4372 Har Paul Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
