3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:35 PM

3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT

3411 Arbor Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Arbor Oaks Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Beautifully remodeled end unit townhome close to everything! This unit was just remodeled and you would be the first to live in it. Open floor plan on the first floor includes kitchen, Living/Dining, & a half bath. Head upstairs and notice 2 master suites at each end of the hall. All countertops throughout the home have been replaced with a beautiful Granite. Enjoy a screened in porch just off of the living room. Owner has placed a NEW Washer/Dryer in the laundry closet on the lanai. There is also a quaint fully fenced backyard space to call your own. Contact your agent for more details. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this practically brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have any available units?
3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have?
Some of 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT offer parking?
No, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have a pool?
No, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
