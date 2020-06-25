3411 ARBOR OAKS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled end unit townhome close to everything! This unit was just remodeled and you would be the first to live in it. Open floor plan on the first floor includes kitchen, Living/Dining, & a half bath. Head upstairs and notice 2 master suites at each end of the hall. All countertops throughout the home have been replaced with a beautiful Granite. Enjoy a screened in porch just off of the living room. Owner has placed a NEW Washer/Dryer in the laundry closet on the lanai. There is also a quaint fully fenced backyard space to call your own. Contact your agent for more details. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this practically brand new home!