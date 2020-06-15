All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5199 S. Magnolia St

5199 Magnolia St · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
Location

5199 Magnolia St, Edgewood, FL 32809
Edgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5199 S. Magnolia St · Avail. Jul 9

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5199 S. Magnolia St Available 07/09/20 SODO area HGTV Inspired Tiny Home - 2 Bed 1 Bath- Huge Fenced Yard! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring a cool grey tone color scheme inside, recent updates include new laminate wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, new bathroom, new AC, washer/dryer hook ups and more. Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and just over 500 sqft of living space.

Conveniently located just off Orange Ave offering easy access to great shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.

Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. No pets allowed at this property.

Call today for additional information or to schedule an appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2653866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5199 S. Magnolia St have any available units?
5199 S. Magnolia St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5199 S. Magnolia St have?
Some of 5199 S. Magnolia St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5199 S. Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
5199 S. Magnolia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5199 S. Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 5199 S. Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 5199 S. Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 5199 S. Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 5199 S. Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5199 S. Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5199 S. Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 5199 S. Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 5199 S. Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 5199 S. Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5199 S. Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5199 S. Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5199 S. Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5199 S. Magnolia St has units with air conditioning.
