/
/
edgewood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
376 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, FL📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5199 S. Magnolia St
5199 Magnolia St, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO area HGTV Inspired Tiny Home - 2 Bed 1 Bath- Huge Fenced Yard! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring a cool grey tone color scheme
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5197 Magnolia St.
5197 Magnolia Street, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5401 HANSEL AVENUE
5401 Hansel Avenue, Edgewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS CONDO NEAR BUS LINE, TRAIN STATION AND LESS THAN 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, FL.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
14 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,056
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
24 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Americana
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
5 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1932 Lake Atriums Cir. # 69
1932 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 condo at Plaza at Millenium: Apply Now!! www.realtybanc.com - 2 bed/2 bath. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report. We required an application of $60.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
605 sqft
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
792 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #02
792 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1116 sqft
2BDRM 1&1/2 BATH CONDO IN LA COSTA BRAVA - DOWNTOWN/SODO (LAKE PINELOCH) - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 & 1/2 BATH, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT AND BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
5077 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
874 sqft
Resort style amenities include access to 5 resort style pools, three spas/hot tubs,two story fitness center with racquetball courts, indoor basketball courts, movie screening room, two car care centers, waterside boardwalks, scenic side walked
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2203 Yankee Pl
2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Martin St
3021 Martin Street, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
Renovated apartment near downtown Orlando! - Enjoy this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a single story, 4 unit building. All new tile flooring, cabinets, and fixtures.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
758 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #201
758 E Michigan St Unit 201, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
633 sqft
1/1 FOR RENT IN LA COSTA BRAVA - SODO AREA, POOL, LAKE & FITNESS - VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT, AND POOL VIEW BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN LA COSTA BRAVA NEAR DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS,
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4735 B South Texas Ave.
4735 S Texas Ave, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
976 sqft
Condo in Millenium Palms, Orlando - Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5112 Park Central Drive #631
5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
874 sqft
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4575 S. Texas Avenue Unit 101
4575 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Central Orlando ground floor condo in gated community - Ground floor unit. Tile floors fresh paint, kitchen appliances with washer and dryer. Private and safe and only ten minutes to downtown Orlando.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4735 South Texas Avenue
4735 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
976 sqft
Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, playgrounds.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Edgewood area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgewood from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLPine Castle, FLOak Ridge, FLConway, FLAzalea Park, FLWilliamsburg, FLPine Hills, FL