Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 16


1 Unit Available
Florida Shores
1927 Pine Tree Drive
1927 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1537 sqft
FLORIDA SHORES POOL HOME - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in Florida Shores. Large lot with fenced in yard. Large screened patio and screened pool. Over 1,500 sqft of living space.




1 Unit Available
1203 Bond St
1203 Bond Street, Edgewater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1500 sqft
Quiet neighborhood,well maintained home- grey & white brick facade. One car garage, 2 bed, 2 full baths. Large kitchen/living room with eat in, skylights and vaulted ceilings. Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher & Fridge. Wood floors,carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater




1 Unit Available
Indian Harbor Estates
215 Randle Avenue
215 Randle Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2064 sqft
CANAL FRONT FISHERMAN'S PARADISE - Unbelievable 2 story luxury home, direct canal front leading to Intercoastal Waterway; Loads of upgrades including kitchen with large island as dining area, bamboo wood floors, tile bathrooms; wood burning
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater




1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
952 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another




1 Unit Available
107 Washington St - 3
107 Washington Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Studio
$875
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUDIO APARTMENT 1ST FLOOR INCLUDES WATER & PEST NEW FLOORING WALK IN CLOSET APPLY AT WWW.CFLRENT.
Results within 10 miles of Edgewater
Verified




$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified




30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified




$
195 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,157
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified




33 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.




1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2882 Grumman Court
2882 Grumman Court, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2449 sqft
Fabulous Hangar home for Lease located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Spruce Creek Fly-In. Beautiful Cherry cabinets with Granite counter tops in the Kitchen, Stainless appliances, Gas Range, tile flooring throughout.




1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.




1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
1307 Alcorn Rd
1307 Alcorn Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
962 sqft
1307 Alcorn Rd Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath Port Orange Home! - Beautiful Home located in the heart of Port Orange. This home is a cozy and quaint two bedroom, two bath with a 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edgewater, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

