Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1405 S Riverside Drive
1405 South Riverside Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located directly on the Indian River. Open floor plan. Has a gas fireplace in the in the living room. Large kitchen with double oven, island with sink, built in microwave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
208 Virginia Street
208 Virginia Street, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1525 sqft
Fisherman, families, butterfly and bird sanctuary lovers, this is your kind of place. Truly a water lover's paradise.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
3027 Pine Tree Drive
3027 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1523 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage has carpet and tile and features a fenced in yard, shed, and large screened in porch. Rental is for a 1 year lease. ''No Pets''

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2323 Yule Tree Dr.
2323 Yule Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Edewater for RENT! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1440 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Waterfront Park
1 Unit Available
100 Lewis St
100 Lewis Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
824 sqft
Slow Down Manatee Zone! Fisherman paradise, with many manatee sightings and a boat lift! Perfect getaway for any family who loves to fish or be near the water! This home is located on the Indian River Lagoon.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Indian Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
215 Randle Avenue
215 Randle Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2064 sqft
CANAL FRONT FISHERMAN'S PARADISE - Unbelievable 2 story luxury home, direct canal front leading to Intercoastal Waterway; Loads of upgrades including kitchen with large island as dining area, bamboo wood floors, tile bathrooms; wood burning
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
548 Aeolian Drive
548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2087 sqft
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203
5300 South Atlantic Avenue, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
134 Turnbull Villas Cir
134 Turnbull Villas Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1066 sqft
One story villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage located at Turnbull Bay Estates golf community. Great open floor plan featuring tile floors and upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
88 Heather Point Court - 1
88 Heather Point Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!! Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE
636 North Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3250 sqft
Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Edgewater, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Edgewater renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

