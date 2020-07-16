Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
428 Sandpiper Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
428 Sandpiper Court, Edgewater, FL 32141
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1 Year Lease. This spacious home is ready for move in. NO HOA, community pool is $125.00 for the year! WOW awesome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 Sandpiper Court have any available units?
428 Sandpiper Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Edgewater, FL
.
Is 428 Sandpiper Court currently offering any rent specials?
428 Sandpiper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Sandpiper Court pet-friendly?
No, 428 Sandpiper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edgewater
.
Does 428 Sandpiper Court offer parking?
Yes, 428 Sandpiper Court offers parking.
Does 428 Sandpiper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Sandpiper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Sandpiper Court have a pool?
Yes, 428 Sandpiper Court has a pool.
Does 428 Sandpiper Court have accessible units?
No, 428 Sandpiper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Sandpiper Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Sandpiper Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Sandpiper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Sandpiper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
