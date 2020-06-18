All apartments in Edgewater
2323 Yule Tree Dr.

2323 Yule Tree Drive · (561) 349-4461
Location

2323 Yule Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32141
Florida Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2323 Yule Tree Dr. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Edewater for RENT! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1440 sq. ft.
2 car garage
open floor plan
stove, fridge and dishwasher
ceiling fans and blinds
tile flooring
washer and dryer included
lawn care included
fenced in back yard with a patio
pet friendly home but has a 2 pet limit

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
• Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
• Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
•Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
• This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
• We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com

(RLNE5849655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have any available units?
2323 Yule Tree Dr. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have?
Some of 2323 Yule Tree Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Yule Tree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Yule Tree Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Yule Tree Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have a pool?
No, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Yule Tree Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Yule Tree Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
