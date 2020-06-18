2323 Yule Tree Dr.

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Edewater for RENT! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1440 sq. ft.
2 car garage
open floor plan
stove, fridge and dishwasher
ceiling fans and blinds
tile flooring
washer and dryer included
lawn care included
fenced in back yard with a patio
pet friendly home but has a 2 pet limit
Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
• Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
• Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
•Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
• This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
• We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com
(RLNE5849655)