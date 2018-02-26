All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 758 ANCHORAGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
758 ANCHORAGE LANE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:17 AM

758 ANCHORAGE LANE

758 Anchorage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

758 Anchorage Lane, East Lake, FL 34685
Anchorage

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
55+ Single family home in Anchorage community of Palm Harbor. This adorable home is located near John Chestnut Park tucked away in quaint 55+ community and offers vinyl plank flloring thru out the house, spacious tiled kitchen with window over the sink overlooking the enclosed lanai and back yard. Guest bedroom in the front of the home, guest bath and master suite in the back with private bath, two closets and sliders out to the enclosed tiled lanai! The tiled lanai has table and chair set along with couch seating that can remain and overlooking a private back yard. The one car garage has washer and dryer. No smoking and the owner will consider a small pet with pet fee. This is a 55+ community with community pool and Clubhouse. Lawn service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have any available units?
758 ANCHORAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have?
Some of 758 ANCHORAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 ANCHORAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
758 ANCHORAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 ANCHORAGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE offers parking.
Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE has a pool.
Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 758 ANCHORAGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 ANCHORAGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg