758 ANCHORAGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

55+ Single family home in Anchorage community of Palm Harbor. This adorable home is located near John Chestnut Park tucked away in quaint 55+ community and offers vinyl plank flloring thru out the house, spacious tiled kitchen with window over the sink overlooking the enclosed lanai and back yard. Guest bedroom in the front of the home, guest bath and master suite in the back with private bath, two closets and sliders out to the enclosed tiled lanai! The tiled lanai has table and chair set along with couch seating that can remain and overlooking a private back yard. The one car garage has washer and dryer. No smoking and the owner will consider a small pet with pet fee. This is a 55+ community with community pool and Clubhouse. Lawn service is included in the rent.